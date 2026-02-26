Popular midtown Atlanta movie theater closing

ATLANTA — A popular midtown Atlanta movie theater will show its last film in a few months.

According to a WARN notice published on Wednesday, the IPIC Theaters at midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square will close in April.

The notice says that the movie theater will close on April 28.

More than 160 employees will lose their jobs, according to the notice.

The IPIC lets movie-goers have a full dinner experience, ordering food from a server right from their seats without having to miss any of the movie.

The notice lists the affected positions include everyone from servers to bartenders to dishwashers to the executive chef.

WARN notices give employees a 60-day advance notice of a business closing.

A reason for the closure has not been announced.

