After 17 arrests at The Battery, police brace for new ‘takeover’ at Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say they are preparing for more so-called ‘takeover’ events after chaos at The Battery Atlanta led to 17 arrests last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Cobb County Police Department, teens are now promoting additional gatherings on social media, including one planned for this weekend at Cumberland Mall and another in two weeks at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Community members who saw flyers circulating online contacted police.

Last Saturday, residents say large crowds of teenagers, some appearing as young as 12, overran The Battery.

“It was just too many kids,” said Yasmine Washington, who lives nearby. “I’m talking like kids starting at probably like 12. Even younger.”

Witnesses described panic as crowds ran through the area.

“It kind of created a stampede. I saw people falling, people running,” said resident Erin Keegan.

Another person said, “I heard ‘gun,’ and I saw people fighting. I just took off running.”

Police say the event required a significant law enforcement response from Cobb County officers and partner agencies.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cobb County police confirmed the following arrests from Feb. 21:

Eight adults were arrested and charged with inciting to riot, loitering and prowling, and misdemeanor obstruction. They were booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of THC. They were taken to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

Seven additional juveniles were charged with offenses including felony theft by taking, loitering and prowling, misdemeanor obstruction, and hit and run. They were released to the custody of their parents or guardians.

The CCPD stated that those numbers only reflect arrests made by Cobb County officers and do not include charges from assisting agencies.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Now, Cobb police say they are aware of two more ‘takeover’ events being promoted online, one at Cumberland Mall this weekend and another at Six Flags Over Georgia in two weeks.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell contacted Cumberland Mall, but hasn’t heard back. A response from Six Flags was pending.

Cobb police say they have ample resources and plan to ramp up patrols at both locations.

Meanwhile, some residents are questioning how teens are organizing such large gatherings.

“Where are these kids’ parents?” Washington asked. “Where are the parents at?”

Police say they are prepared to respond if needed and are urging parents to monitor their children’s social media activity.

©2026 Cox Media Group