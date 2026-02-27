UGA teacher flees the country after investigation into inappropriate messages with teen

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia said a teacher who is accused of predatory texting with a minor has fled the country.

The male instructor, who has not been identified, was on a limited-term contract with the school. A spokesperson said in a statement that he had left the U.S. late Tuesday.

“The individual involved in this incident has been terminated from employment by the University of Georgia and barred from campus,” UGA said in a statement.

UGA Police said they remains committed to investigating the case and are moving forward with a criminal investigation.

They executed a search warrant Wednesday at the individual’s Athens residence and recovered additional evidence.

Anyone with information about the allegations is encouraged to contact UGA PD at 706-542-2200.

Concerns can also be shared via the CyberTipline, a national reporting mechanism for cases of child sexual exploitation. Reports may be made 24/7 online at CyberTipline or by calling 1-800-843-5678.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. that class was canceled the day people confronted the professor in front of his class.

Footage of the confrontation was caught on camera.

Channel 2 Action News blurred his face, since he’s not currently facing any charges for what folks with an organization called Street Sweeperz say the professor did.

They claim he was sending inappropriate messages to what he thought was a 14-year-old boy, and they say he planned to meet the minor in Athens.

The confrontation was on UGA’s campus, outside the professor’s classroom full of students.

“I made a mistake, I made a mistake,” he is heard saying.

Angelus Pereira of Street Sweeperz was part of the confrontation.

“So he had texted one of our decoy accounts on a sex dating app. … They got very inappropriate, very graphic. He sent a video of himself and sent pictures,” Pereira said.

Students say if police determine the professor was in fact trying to meet a minor, UGA should fire him, and he should face charges.

“It’s just surprising to see it here, of all places,” student Noah Weiner said.

UGA says the safety of the campus community is their top priority.

