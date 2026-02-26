8-year-old brings loaded gun to Hall County elementary school, sheriff’s office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a second-grade student brought a handgun to school Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old boy brought the gun to Myers Elementary School around 8:15 a.m. and showed it to a classmate.

By the time classes were dismissed on Thursday afternoon, most of the parents had heard about what happened.

“Because you are irresponsible, my child is in danger,” a parent told Channel 2 Action News.

The mom asked WSB-TV to protect her identity as she shared her outrage.

Authorities say the classmate immediately reported the weapon to a teacher, who notified the school principal.

The principal searched the student, confiscated the handgun, and escorted the child to the school office. A school resource officer then secured the gun, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said the handgun had a loaded magazine but no round in the chamber.

Hall County investigators responded to the campus to begin an investigation.

The school system sent an alert to Myers Elementary families, saying that all students were safe and that they had no indication the male child who brought the gun had any intent to harm either himself or others.

School officials say the possession of a firearm on campus is a serious violation of the student code of conduct, and the district will respond accordingly.

The mother Channel 2 Action News talked to wants the sheriff to respond accordingly to the child’s parents.

“You’re an adult. You have responsibilities. You can’t control them, so your children can get hold of things like that? It’s very shocking. It’s irritating,” she said.

The sheriff’s office continues to work with the Hall County School District as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Hall County School District sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

We are grateful that a student realized the seriousness of the situation and reported the firearm to school leadership. We are also thankful that the team at Myers, along with the School Resource Officer, responded quickly and appropriately. Keeping our students and our staff members safe is our number one priority.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group