10 pounds of meth discovered during north Georgia traffic stop, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop turned into a drug investigation in northeast Georgia.

On Tuesday, just before 8:30 p.m., a Franklin County deputy stopped a car for following too closely and failure to maintain the lane.

Deputies arrested the driver, Grayson Brewer of Lavonia, and the passenger, Charles Stowers of Greenville, SC.

Deputies said they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and searched the car.

During the search, authorities said they found 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, along with a digital currency counter and a gun.

The pair is charged with DUI, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, possession of an open container of alcohol, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and trafficking methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, more charges may be pending.

©2026 Cox Media Group