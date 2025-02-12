Former Fulton daycare worker out on bond after being accused of sexually assaulting at least 12 kids

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A daycare worker is out on bond after she was charged with physically and sexually assaulting 12 preschoolers. Now, a thirteenth victim has come forward, filing a lawsuit accusing the same worker of abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Six months after Tulsi Patel was arrested, she is out of jail on bond. She’s facing a slew of charges, including aggravated child molestation after what investigators say happened at the Kids ‘R’ Kids on Webb Bridge Road in July. Attorney John Bey with Bey & Associates, LLC represents the families of four alleged victims.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed. The families are disappointed,” Bey said.

The allegations at Kids ‘R’ Kids were made in July. But according to a new lawsuit, similar allegations were made against Patel months earlier at a Forsyth County preschool named Cornerstone. The owner of Cornerstone was arrested and charged with not reporting the allegation last summer.

RELATED STORIES:

Now, the family of the victim at Cornerstone has filed their own lawsuit, saying Patel sexually abused their 3-year-old “to the point of bleeding.”

But the lawsuit says when the child’s parents reported the incident, the owner suggested the child “made up the story.”

For now, no trial date has been set for Patel.

Her attorney, Mike Jacobs, said in an email, “On January 17, 2025, Tulsi was granted bond and she has been released. The judge made the right decision to release her pending trial. Tulsi is presumed innocent, has no prior record, is not a flight risk of any kind, and is not (at) any risk to obstruct justice. We look forward to our day in court to address each of these allegations that have been made against her.”

“I don’t think this is the type of situation where there is any doubt that it happened. There’s a video. Everybody knows that it happened. The families are looking forward to sentencing and seeing justice served,” said Bey.

The owner of Cornerstone is due back in court this spring. Channel 2 Action News reached out to her representative for a statement on this latest lawsuit and did not hear back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group