Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in East Point, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this afternoon.

Police say at 4:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2436 Stone Road, Apartment 4 in reference to a mentally ill person.

Officers responded to the scene after a caller told them the person they were saying was mentally ill ingested drugs that led to them attempting to harm themselves inside of the apartment.

The individual began to become combative towards officers, police said. The individual then began to brandish a knife, threatening officers.

In turn, officers responded by using a less lethal option, however, the individual they say was unaffected by the less lethal option.

The mentally disturbed individual attempted to attack an officer with the knife, leading an officer to discharge his gun, hitting the individual in the lower torso, police said.

Grady Hospital personnel on scene began to administer treatment to the person and they were taken to the emergency room for further treatment.

The GBI is investigating, and the investigation is ongoing at this time, police said.

