Woman charged with murder, accused of shooting Hall County man she was in a relationship with

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County woman has been charged with murder after being accused of shooting the man she lived with and was in a relationship with.

Deputies were called to a home on Bayridge Drive off C. Rogers Road at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators found James David Barron, 68, unresponsive in the bedroom with a gunshot to the torso. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.

Suzanne Renee Mericle, 61, was at the home when deputies arrived.

They learned that Mericle had shot Barron with a handgun.

She was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

Details on what led up to Barron being shot have not been released.

