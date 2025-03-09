Deputies seize ecstasy and a rifle during raid of convicted felon’s home in North GA

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies seized drugs and guns from a convicted felon’s home in Hart County on Friday.

Deputies executed a search warrant at 570 Slaton Avenue in Hartwell, Georgia.

During the operation, deputies seized a trafficking amount of ecstasy (953 pills), approximately 2.8 pounds of marijuana, and a gun.

Johnny LaQuintin Carter, 45, was arrested and charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

