Suspect cuts man off on I-85 before shooting him in the eye during road rage incident

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County are searching for a driver after they said he shot a man during an alleged road rage incident Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:30 a.m., Troup County deputies were called to Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 21 regarding a person who had possibly been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a car parked on the side of the interstate. Inside was the victim, a 56-year-old man, who was bleeding from the eye from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, deputies said.

The victim was taken to a Columbus area hospital for his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said after speaking with the victim, they learned an unknown man, driving a silver car, possibly a Hyundai or Kia SUV, cut the victim off in traffic several times in what was described as road rage.

TCSO said the suspect then fired several shots at the victim’s car, with one hitting him in the head near his eye.

The suspect continued traveling south on Interstate 185.

The sheriff’s office said that at this time, neither the suspect nor the vehicle had been found.

This appears to be an isolated incident involving the suspect and victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group