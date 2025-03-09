Driver reaches 130 mph, crashes into guardrail on GA highway

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old man is behind bars and facing multiple charges after he was speeding in the wrong direction along a Georgia highway.
On Wednesday, Glynn County deputies said Jonathan Hart, 34, drove a black Dodge Challenger, reaching speeds over 130 miles per hour on Highway 341.
The sheriff’s office said Hart drove in and out of oncoming traffic, in the center turn lane and made several illegal U-turns.
According to Glynn County officials, the 34-year-old drove his car in the wrong direction on the one-way portion of Norwich Street before crashing into the guardrail between 9th and 10th Street.
Deputies said Hart ran away before being arrested. The GCSO searched Hart’s car and found over a pound of marijuana.
He faced the following charges:
- Fleeing/attempting to elude
- Possession with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug objects
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement
- Speeding
- Failure to maintain lane
- Driving under the influence of drugs
- Improper driving
- Two counts of improper U-turn
- Central lane for turning
- Driving on the wrong side of the road
- Reckless driving
The sheriff’s office said at the time of arrest, Hart had the following active warrants:
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
- Two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement
- Duty upon striking a fixture
- Speeding
- Reckless driving
- Improper driving
- Improper turn
- Operation of unregistered vehicle
