Driver reaches 130 mph, crashes into guardrail on GA highway

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old man is behind bars and facing multiple charges after he was speeding in the wrong direction along a Georgia highway.

On Wednesday, Glynn County deputies said Jonathan Hart, 34, drove a black Dodge Challenger, reaching speeds over 130 miles per hour on Highway 341.

The sheriff’s office said Hart drove in and out of oncoming traffic, in the center turn lane and made several illegal U-turns.

According to Glynn County officials, the 34-year-old drove his car in the wrong direction on the one-way portion of Norwich Street before crashing into the guardrail between 9th and 10th Street.

Deputies said Hart ran away before being arrested. The GCSO searched Hart’s car and found over a pound of marijuana.

He faced the following charges:

Fleeing/attempting to elude

Possession with intent to distribute

Possession of drug objects

Willful obstruction of law enforcement

Speeding

Failure to maintain lane

Driving under the influence of drugs

Improper driving

Two counts of improper U-turn

Central lane for turning

Driving on the wrong side of the road

Reckless driving

The sheriff’s office said at the time of arrest, Hart had the following active warrants:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement

Duty upon striking a fixture

Speeding

Reckless driving

Improper driving

Improper turn

Operation of unregistered vehicle

