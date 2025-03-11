Former UGA great David Pollack says his wife Lindsey has brain cancer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Former University of Georgia standout David Pollack revealed that his wife Lindsey has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different. If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!” Pollack posted on X.

David Pollack and his wife both grew up in Gwinnett County. David attended Shiloh High School. Lindsey attended Parkview High School.

In a 2005 interview with ESPN, Pollack said his friends told him that he wasn’t allowed to see a girl from their rival high school. But he dated Lindsey and the couple have been married since 2005 and have two children.

After he graduated from Shiloh, Pollack decided to stay close to home for his college career and played for Georgia head coach Mark Richt from 2001 until 2004.

The former defensive end won the Bednarik Award, Rotary Lombardi Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy in his senior year with the Bulldogs.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him with the No. 17 pick in 2005, but his career was cut short by a broken neck injury.

After he retired medically, Pollack turned his focus to a broadcast career and the Pollack Family Foundation.

The Pollack Family Foundation’s mission is “empowering families by providing for basic needs and fundamental care as we invest in opportunities to encourage ‘Faith. Family. Community,’” according to its website.

Each year, the foundation hosts its Celebrity Golf Classic to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. This year’s event is currently scheduled for May 5.

