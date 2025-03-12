Woman’s body found in Newton County lake, ex-boyfriend charged in her death

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a Walton County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and concealing her death.

On March 3, Newton County Sheriff’s Office found Colette Sease’s body in a lake near Ga. 212 in Covington. Deputies said Sease did not die from drowning and that her cause of death was a homicide.

On Monday, deputies along with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and GBI arrested Travis Abbott at a home on Broadnax Mill Road in Loganville.

Investigators said that Abbott and Sease had been in a relationship. He faces charges of murder and concealing the death of another.

Abbott, who is at the Walton County Detention Center, will be transferred to the Newton County Detention Center.

