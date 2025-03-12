Potential for strong tornadoes, damaging winds this weekend

ATLANTA — We’ll have some unsettled weather for Thursday, but the main risk for strong and severe storms comes in this weekend.

An isolated strong storm is possible in northwest Georgia on Saturday morning, but the larger threat for severe storms is coming in late Saturday and Saturday night.

Severe storms are likely, and the significant severe weather risk will be increasing into the night for damaging winds, large hail and the potential for some strong tornadoes.

Oftentimes, we talk about the risk of a brief spin-up tornado. In this case the system has the potential for strong, long-track tornadoes, unfortunately.

That’s something that I’ll be updating the forecast on over the next few days and of course tracking those storms live this weekend as they move through.

It looks like they will be moving on as we head into Sunday afternoon.

