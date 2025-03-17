Emory University under federal investigation over ‘race-exclusionary practices’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Friday that they’d opened investigations into dozens of universities, citing allegations of race-exclusionary practices in graduate programs.

Among the universities in the list of 45 institutions was Emory University in Georgia.

Federal officials said the investigations opened into the various institutions followed a Feb. 14 “Dear Colleague” letter sent by the department that reminded the various schools of their “civil rights obligations to end use of racial preferences and stereotypes in education programs and activities.”

Further, the department said the investigations follow allegations that the 45 institutions had violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 through their partnership with an organization called The Ph.D. Project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Department of Education said “purports to provide doctoral students with insights into obtaining a Ph.D. and networking opportunities, but limits eligibility based on the race of participants.”

Along with the 45 universities under investigation for involvement with The Ph.D. Project, OCR said they were also investigating seven institutions for allegations of using impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation.

In the announcement, the Department of Education said “institutions’ violation of Title VI can result in loss of federal funds.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination. The agency has already launched Title VI investigations into institutions where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported and Title IX investigations into entities which allegedly continue to allow sex discrimination; today’s announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. “Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Emory University and The Ph.D. Project for comment and are waiting for their responses.

Here’s the list of the universities under investigation, as announced on Friday:

Arizona State University – Main Campus

Boise State University

Cal Poly Humboldt

California State University – San Bernadino

Carnegie Mellon University

Clemson University

Cornell University

Duke University

Emory University

George Mason University

Georgetown University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Montana State University-Bozeman

New York University (NYU)

Rice University

Rutgers University

The Ohio State University – Main Campus

Towson University

Tulane University

University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

University of California-Berkeley

University of Chicago

University of Cincinnati – Main Campus

University of Colorado – Colorado Springs

– Colorado Springs University of Delaware

University of Kansas

University of Kentucky

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of New Mexico – Main Campus

University of North Dakota – Main Campus

University of North Texas – Denton

University of Notre Dame

University of NV – Las Vegas

University of Oregon

University of Rhode Island

University of Utah

University of Washington-Seattle

University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Wyoming

Vanderbilt University

Washington State University

Washington University in St. Louis

Yale University

Here’s the list of institutions being investigated for allegations of race-based scholarships and race-based segregation:

Grand Valley State University

Ithaca College

New England College of Optometry

University of Alabama

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of South Florida

University of Oklahoma, Tulsa School of Community Medicine

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group