These Georgia restaurants are on Southern foodies’ bucket lists

ATLANTA — Do you have a favorite spot for some good, old Southern cooking? According to a new list from Southern Living magazine, these restaurants are on the most people’s bucket lists of places you can’t miss.

They chose 15 restaurants to best represent Southern cuisine and three Georgia spots made the list.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Right here in Atlanta, Mary Mac’s Tea Room has been a staple since it was built back in the 1940s.

The restaurant has been serving some of Georgia’s best soul food for more than 80 years and won’t even let the weather hold them back.

A portion of the roof collapsed in March 2024 as heavy rains moved through metro Atlanta and caused some significant damage. They reopened part of the restaurant a few months later, but it wasn’t until a few months ago that the restaurant was fully reopened back to its original glory.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you’re in the mood for home cooking, you can head to Mr. Wilkes Dining Room in Savannah. But the catch is, you won’t know what’s on the menu.

Mrs. Wilkes changes its menu daily and serves it all up family-style to tables of 10 where maybe you’ll have lunch with friends or maybe make some new ones.

And you’ll need to remember to bring some cash with you because they won’t swipe your card.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

But if you’re not a soul food or home cooking person, Southern Soul Barbeque in St. Simons made the list as well.

Southern Living says the best strategy for enjoying Southern Soul is to gather up some friends and create a feast of as many meats and sides as you can so you can enjoy them all.

©2025 Cox Media Group