Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of severe storms this weekend

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency across Georgia ahead of severe storms moving in late Saturday night and overnight Sunday.

The state of emergency went into effect at Noon on Saturday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The order allows Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to begin moving resources to impacted areas as well as establish crews to respond to reports of damage and power outages.

Severe Weather Team 2 is expecting severe storms to move into far northwest Georgia around 8 p.m. on Saturday night and move into metro Atlanta between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Multiple strong tornadoes are possible in the early morning hours of Sunday.

During thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts could reach 70 mph or greater, which could bring down trees or power lines.

The storms are expected to move out of the area by daybreak, according to the latest tracking from Severe Weather Team 2.

