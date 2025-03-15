Severe storms move across GA overnight

ATLANTA — Today is a day to be weather-aware and conditions will be windy and warm.

Many areas of north Georgia will have high temperatures near 80 degrees.

There is a Wind Advisory beginning at 11 a.m. today and going through 5 a.m. Sunday.

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible today, with higher gusts possible at higher elevations.

Parts of northwest Georgia will experience some heavy downpours in the early evening.

Then overnight into Sunday, severe storms are expected to move across Georgia.

Between midnight and sunrise on Sunday, multiple EF2+ tornadoes are possible.

During thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts could reach 70 mph or greater, and large hail with a diameter of 1-2 inches is possible.

Then by daybreak, the storms move out.

Safety information if a tornado warning is issued:

Take cover: Go to the lowest level of your house and into an interior room, away from windows.

Mobile homes and automobiles are not safe, find a shelter.

Do not try to outrun a tornado if you are on the road.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking these storms and any tornadoes live on Channel 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group