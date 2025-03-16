Paulding county has ‘significant damage’ from severe storms, sheriff says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff says parts of the county have been damaged by severe storms.

During a Facebook Live post, Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson said he was in the area of Highway 61 and Hay Renfroe Drive where a gas station has collapsed from the storms.

“The canopy was literally uprooted and was sitting on top of the store,” Henson said.

Henson said they are still assessing the situation around the county but said there was “significant damage” in areas.

The sheriff said there are some minor injuries in the area but no major injuries.

“We want to encourage everybody, once they wake up in the morning, to be careful. There are a lot of power lines down,” Henson said.

