Thousands without power as storms sweep through metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — Thousands of Georgians are without power as severe weather continues making its way through north and west Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.
According to Georgia Power, they have more than 41,000 customers currently affected by 545 outages across the state.
Outages are not restricted to Georgia Power customers either.
A variety of electric membership cooperatives are also reporting outages for residents, including in Cobb County, Coweta County, as well as several areas west of Atlanta such as Union City, Campbellton, the City of South Fulton and more.
Here’s a rundown of the current outage numbers, as of 2:30 a.m.
Amicalola EMC: 96 outages, 1,863 impacted
Carroll EMC: 116 outages, 4,785 impacted
Coweta-Fayette EMC: 1,461 customers impacted across Coweta, Fayette, Heard and Meriwether counties
Georgia Power: 556 outages, 56,464 customers affected
GreyStone Power: 94 outages, 15,996 customers impacted
Jackson EMC: 172 outages across Banks, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
Snapping Shoals EMC: 36 outages across Henry and Rockdale counties
Sawnee EMC: 15 outages, 187 impacted
Walton EMC: 3 outages and 62 customers impacted
