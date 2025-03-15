Georgia Power ‘ready to respond’ as they prepare for severe weather

Georgia Power is gearing up for the severe weather expected to hit over the weekend.

Spokesperson Matthew Kent told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that crews are in place right now across the state and ready to respond wherever the storm may hit.

On Friday, Rogers visited the Georgia Power substation on Jefferson Street in Northwest Atlanta. She saw crews gassing up the trucks and loading them with extra equipment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Transformers, poles, wires, all the things they need,” Kent said.

He said after the storm rolls through, their damage assessment teams will go out first and see which areas are hit the hardest, then they will determine which areas need power restored first.

TRENDING STORIES:

“If a pole is completely broken or down, it can often take 4 to 6 hours to replace that one pole, that includes the transformer, restringing the power line on it, and placing the pole back into the ground,” Kent said.

He said trucks can only carry one replacement pole at a time, so that also adds to the length of restoration.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group