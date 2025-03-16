Severe storms cause damage across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Severe storms that passed through Georgia Saturday night into Sunday morning caused lots of damage.
Channel 2 Action News viewers are sending in photos and videos of damage near them.
Katora Turner sent in this photo of a tree that fell onto a deck and damaged a home in South Fulton.
David Wentworth Jr. posted this lightning photo to the WSB-TV’s Severe Weather Team 2 Facebook group with the caption: “Ball Ground getting some action with a lot of Cloud to Cloud and Cloud to Ground lighting.”
Mickey Greer sent in this photo of a tree on a truck in Canton.
A user in the WSB-TV’s Severe Weather Team 2 Facebook group posted this impressive lightning photo that struck in Lamar County.
