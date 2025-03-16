Cobb police mourning the loss of one of their own after fatal accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officials say Officer Anthony Cantoral passed away due to injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle accident while off-duty.

"Our hearts go out to Officer Cantoral’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the other individuals involved in the accident,“ the department wrote.

The department said it is taking the time to focus on supporting Officer Cantoral’s family, friends and all who loved him as they navigate his loss.

“We kindly ask for patience and respect for his family and those closest to him as we grieve together,” the department wrote.

It is unclear when the accident occurred or the cause.

