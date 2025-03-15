MARTA station shut down for hours after person hit by train

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A MARTA train heading north on Saturday morning crashed into a person at the College Park station.
MARTA officials say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. There is no word on the person’s condition or identity.
Initially, rail service was suspended at the College Park and Airport stations.
Service resumed at the Airport station just after 9 a.m., but trains are still skipping the College Park station. There is no estimated time when the station will be back open.
Bus shuttles are currently taking passengers between East Point, College Park and Airport stations.
MARTAConnect is offering an $8 Uber or Lyft credit for passengers to and from the affected stations.
