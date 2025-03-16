At least 1 tornado confirmed in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Severe Weather Team 2 has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Paulding County late Saturday night.

The storm had winds of 105 to 110 miles per hour.

The line of storms started moving into the state around 7 p.m. and moved out shortly after 4 a.m., but not before leaving a destructive path across parts of metro Atlanta.

The worst damage was in the Windale Road area near Highway 78 and Highway 61.

The National Weather Service crews are continuing to survey the storm damage Sunday evening.

