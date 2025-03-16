2 charged with murder after 4-year-old GA girl dies

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are trying to figure out how a four-year-old Georgia girl died Friday night.

Around 7:46 p.m., Toombs County deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive child. The caller told dispatch they were on the way to the hospital from their home.

Emergency responders met the caller at the Enmarket convenience store at West Liberty Street and South Victory Drive in Lyons. Paramedics immediately began life-saving measures while headed to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, authorities said.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the four-year-old was pronounced dead.

Toombs County Sheriff Jordan Kight requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation led to the arrest of Seth Hunter Brown, 26, and Taylor Marie Hughes, 29, both of Lyons.

The pair was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery, felony murder, and malice murder. The duo was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center.

The relationship between the victim and suspects was not released. The child’s identity was not revealed.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families during this difficult time. I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the days to come,” Kight said.

The investigation is ongoing.

