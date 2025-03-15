Daughter of former Atlanta mayor, UN Ambassador Andrew Young dies

ATLANTA — The daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young has died, the family confirmed on Saturday.

Lisa Young Alston died on Friday, the family’s statement said.

“The Young and Alston families deeply appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support from across the community as we deal with the news of the loss of our beloved Lisa,” the statement read.

They did not comment on what led up to her death.

Ambassador Young celebrated his 93rd birthday earlier this week.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement sharing his condolences to Ambassador Young and his family.

“It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Lisa Young, daughter of Ambassador Andrew Young. My heartfelt condolences go out to Ambassador Young and the entire Young family during this incredibly difficult time. Lisa will be remembered for her warmth, her strength, and the kindness she extended to everyone she encountered. As we honor her memory, let us come together to offer support, compassion, and prayers to the Young family." — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

The family says they will release details on a celebration of life service in the coming days.

