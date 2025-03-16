Clean-up effort underway after severe storms cause damage across metro Atlanta

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of people are cleaning up after severe storms passed through Georgia over the weekend.

NewsChopper 2 gave viewers a first-hand look at the storm damage across metro Atlanta.

A video was posted from a home on Dandy Road in Paulding County, where a tree fell on a house. The storm also caused major damage on the next street, where three trees fell on another home.

During a Facebook Live post, Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson said he was in the area of Highway 61 and Hay Renfroe Drive, where a gas station had collapsed due to the storms.

“The canopy was literally uprooted and was sitting on top of the store,” Henson said.

Henson said they are still assessing the situation around the county, but there was “significant damage” in some areas.

The sheriff said there are some minor injuries in the area but no major injuries.

“We want to encourage everybody, once they wake up in the morning, to be careful. There are a lot of power lines down,” Henson said.

Not only are residents dealing with storm damage, but many are still without power.

Jackson EMC says nearly all of its 268,000 members now have power.

Nearly all of Jackson EMC’s 268,000 members now have power after storms rolled through our 10-county service area early this morning. The remaining 9 outages, which impact 65 members, are being addressed.



Linemen have been working through the night and will continue working to… pic.twitter.com/A5a4ME43sm — Jackson EMC (@JacksonEMC) March 16, 2025

GreyStone Power continues to make repairs. The company crews have been working throughout the night to restore power.

Here's a look at just one of the many repairs taking place right now. This double circuit pole on Highway 61, affecting... Posted by GreyStone Power on Sunday, March 16, 2025

Georgia Power outage map shows progress, with about 6,000 homes and businesses without power statewide. The majority, with over 1,000 homes without power, are in Fulton County.

