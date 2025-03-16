Man with AR-platform rifle allegedly threatened to kill people inside Carrollton bank

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to walk inside a Carrollton bank and kill people.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., Carrollton officers received reports of a man armed with a gun at the Wells Fargo Bank on Bankhead Highway, who was threatening to go inside and kill people.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, Joel McCarty, sitting in a white pickup truck on the Almon Road side of the parking lot, police said.

The department said Cpl. Kane Moore noticed McCarty holding an AR-platform rifle near the truck’s back door and immediately told the suspect to show his hands.

McCarty complied, dropping the gun, according to police.

The CPD said McCarty also had several hundred rounds of ammunition. He was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

McCarty is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony and terroristic threats.

“The swift and professional actions of Cpl. Moore and his K9 partner, Olivia, were instrumental in preventing a potential tragedy. Their dedication to duty reflects the highest standards of the Carrollton Police Department,” the department said.

