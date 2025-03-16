‘It sounded like a warzone:’ Family recounts moment tree fell on Paulding County home

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A family is immensely grateful nobody was hurt after a tree fell on their Paulding County home.

A large pine tree came crashing down on a brick house, slicing into the bedrooms where a woman and her daughter were sleeping.

Scott Bingham and Kaley York live right next door to the home on Dandy Road.

It was around 11:30 Saturday night when the lights flickered out, and the wind and rain raged.

“It sounded like a warzone, stuff beating against the house. I grabbed my daughter and went into the bathroom,” neighbor Scott Bingham said.

“All you heard were things flying around and hitting the side of the house... glass shattering,” Kaley York explained.

Their daughter is three years old, and the three of them huddled in the bathroom as the wind blew out one of their windows.

After the worst had passed, they went next door to check on York’s mother and grandmother.

Large limbs barely missed her grandmother.

“I mean, they were sitting in her face when we went in there,” Bingham said.

“My mind, when I see this, is just in complete shock. I just have no clue,” York said.

They helped mother and daughter out of the house. Both had nothing worse than a scratch.

By daylight, men with chainsaws showed up to clear the fallen trees out of the road. Power lines and power poles lay strewn on the ground.

The family says it could easily have been much worse. It could have been tragic.

“Oh, it was God. It had to be,” Bingham said.

