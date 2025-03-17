Neighbors concerned after 52-year-old woman found dead in Cobb County neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department has released the name of a woman whose body was found on Pat Mell Road, on March 13.

Investigators told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Camillia Williams, 52, is who they found, Thursday morning.

Some neighbors told Newell they didn’t know police found Williams’s body when officers secured the crime scene. Now that neighbors know police discovered someone’s body, they want to know what happened and why.

Maryanne Ross said she’s never experienced problems in her neighborhood.

A homeowner who doesn’t want to be identified said he has never seen an incident in the 30 years he has lived on Pat Mell Road. Neighbors said police canvassed the area, looking for security cameras and asking neighbors if they saw anything.

It’s unclear how Williams died.

