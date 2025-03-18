State orders GA church daycare to shut down after director, 2 workers arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a church daycare worker was arrested, Georgia deputies have now arrested the daycare’s director and a teacher. The state has also ordered the daycare to shut down.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) sent the order to Forsyth Methodist Church-Caring for Kids Child Care Learning Center in Forsyth, Ga. on Monday.

On March 10, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendasja Hughley, who is accused of giving Benadryl to children to make them go to sleep, for reckless conduct.

An investigation found that the worker gave Benadryl to children without their parents consent on March 3 and March 5 before nap time. Hughley’s charges have since been upgraded to include six counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and eight counts of simple battery.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that deputies arrested Cathy Stevick, the church daycare’s director, and Shelby Wood, a daycare teacher.

Investigators charged Wood with one count of cruelty to children and one count of simple battery. Stevick is charged with failure to report child abuse.

The Forsyth Methodist Church Caring for Kids Child Care Learning Center will have 48 hours to appeal DECAL’s order. If not, the daycare will shut down and DECAL will have another 21 days to complete the investigation.

DECAL said families who are impacted by the closure can call 1-877-ALL GA KIDS.

