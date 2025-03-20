Parents, students to approach school board over abrupt firing of 2 popular Cobb County coaches

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A community is demanding answers after two popular coaches were fired abruptly.

Supporters are expected to pack a school board meeting Thursday night as thousands of supporters signed a petition calling for an investigation.

They want to know why this is happening, given the success of both coaches and what they achieved as teachers.

The Gywn-McClure Gymnasium at Campbell High School reflects decades of hard work and countless wins of two beloved basketball coaches.

“Both of these coaches have been very supportive,” said Greg Smith, an alumnus of Campbell High School. “I met Coach McClure on the football field. He was actually helping to coach the Campbell football team at the time.”

Coach Randy McClure and Coach James Gywn say they were blindsided to learn their contracts would not be renewed.

“It was the way in which it was done, and I felt hurt. I felt betrayed,” McClure told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

There are nearly 4,000 signatures on a Change.Org petition demanding a full investigation into the termination of both coaches who have a combined 1,200 career wins.

“We’ve been in the region championship for like 13-plus years in a row, and the girls our team GPA is 3.7. The boys had a winning season also,” McClure said.

Beyond the court, they’ve spent decades of their time as teachers.

“I won’t be teaching science here. She didn’t offer me the opportunity to do that. They really didn’t give us any options, to just be told, ‘Yeah, we are going to move on from you.’ No why or how you did this,” McClure said.

The Cobb County School District told Newell that both coaches are among the best coaches in Georgia high school sports history:

“The District could not be prouder of Coach Gwyn and Coach McClure and all they have accomplished over their 30+ year careers. They have built one of the best basketball programs in the state and, more importantly, shaped generations of student-athletes into leaders. Their impact extends far beyond the court, leaving a lasting legacy in our school and community.

“While we are actively investigating, right now, our focus is on celebrating the incredible careers of Coach Gwyn and Coach McClure. We could not be more excited about the program’s future—but right now is about honoring two of the best coaches in Georgia high school sports history.”

McClure and Gwyn told Newell that the support they are getting from the community is keeping them encouraged. Gwyn plans to attend the school board meeting Thursday night.

