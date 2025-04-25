Suspect on the loose in downtown shooting of Fulton County deputy

ATLANTA —

A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy is having surgery Friday after a shooting in downtown Atlanta a day ago.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington returned to the scene on Forsyth Street, where bullet holes could be seen in surrounding buildings.

Witnesses heard several gunshots and said they saw a man shoot the deputy then take off.

The deputy is recovering from the gunshot wound to the leg at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Baha Jackson who works at the Speakeasy Lounge across the street from where it happened, recorded video showing the deputy crawl to his car, call for help and turn on his sirens.

A stranger comes to help. Minutes later, backup arrives, rushes the deputy to the hospital, and a manhunt begins.

“We do have some evidence on scene, but we’re still trying to piece everything together,” said Atlanta Police Lt. Christapher Butler on Thursday.

Sheriff Pat Labat said the deputy was in the area to assist with a suspicious person call when someone shot him.

“This has happened far too often here recently,” said Labat. “We need to focus on really getting people to think twice, save a life.”

People who saw the shooting reviewed their video but saw no obvious sign of a suspect.

“By the time I came out, I guess they were gone,” Jackson said.

