‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Karlie Redd charged with burglary

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Longtime “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karlie Redd is facing charges in DeKalb County.

The reality star, whose legal name is Karlie Lewis, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on April 23, where jail records show she was charged with burglary. She bonded out of jail later the same day.

Defense attorney Steve Sadow, who is representing Lewis, says she turned herself in to the sheriff’s office earlier this week and was immediately released on a consent bond.

“The warrant taken out on April 4 alleges Karlie’s husband is the claimed ‘victim.’ As everyone knows, Karlie and her husband are in the midst of a divorce proceeding, and her husband has previously been charged in Fulton County with family violence battery against her,” Sadow’s statement continued.

He said he feels confident that her case will be resolved “favorably.”

Channel 2 Action News has requested a copy of the warrant against Lewis for more details on what led to her arrest.

Lewis is one of just three cast members appearing on every season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” since it began in 2012, including the currently airing 12th season.

