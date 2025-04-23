Caregiver accused of buying Shein outfits, paying bills with Alzheimer’s patient’s credit card

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police in Suwanee are searching for a home health assistant wanted for identity fraud and elder exploitation.

Briauna Michelle Powell, of Stone Mountain, has been accused of taking advantage of a person she was taking care of by using her credit cards.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a Suwanee officer met with the power of attorney for an 82-year-old victim in February.

The report said the victim was moved from Visiting Angels in Tucker to another senior living facility due to the worsening of her dementia and Alzheimer’s.

On Feb 8, the person with power of attorney received a fraud alert on her phone from Truist for a $236.37 charge on the victim’s Mastercard to Shein.com.

That person declined the charge and submitted it as fraud. The card was in the victim’s purse and was later canceled.

According to the report, between Feb. 19 and March 6, there were six unauthorized transitions on the victim’s bank account, including internet payments to Capital One, with a debit charge of 46 cents.

The power of attorney also had the victim’s Lowe’s credit card statement.

The suspect racked up a bill of $1,120 between Feb. 10 and Feb. 27. Some of the items included a mattress, dog potty, motor oil and dinnerware.

The report said the suspect even tried to open an account in the victim’s name.

The power of attorney, along with the officer, stopped by Visiting Angels on March 6 to report Powell’s suspicious actions.

Officers gather information about Powell, including the times she was scheduled to work at the victim’s home the weekend of Feb. 7.

Detectives issued a warrant for Powell’s arrest.

She’s charged with multiple counts of ID fraud and elder exploitation. Suwanee police believe that Powell used her position as a home health assistant to get access to the victims’ personal information.

If Powell has ever worked in your home or with your elderly family member and you suspect any fraudulent activity, call Det. Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or via email.

