Shelter in place ordered for Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, Ga. — A shelter-in-place has been activated for Georgia Southwestern State University on Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the school’s website, someone reported a person carrying a weapon in the Magnolia Courtyard area and they were last spotted moving off campus.

School officials said, out of an abundance of caution, all students, faculty and staff were asked to remain indoors and stay alert.

Officials said people should not attempt to enter the campus at this time. This includes all visitors, employees and students who are not already on site.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group