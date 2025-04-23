2 metro counties fail ‘State of the Air’ report but overall air quality has improved since 2000

ATLANTA — The American Lung Association released its annual “State of the Air” report on Wednesday.

While there are low and failing grades for several counties, the overall air quality of metro Atlanta has improved significantly over the last 25 years.

The State of the Air report this year looked at the most recent data available from 2021 to 2023.

Metro Atlanta ranked 48th for the worst high ozone days out of 228 metro areas in the report.

Fulton County and Henry County both received an F grade for high ozone days.

But for more perspective, the number of high ozone days have significantly decreased since the first “State of the Air” report was released 25 years ago.

In 2000, Fulton County had 74 high ozone days compared to just 5.5 days. The numbers decreased from 63.8 days to 2.7 in DeKalb County and 56.3 days to 3.3 in Henry County.

Here’s the county-by-county report card.

Bibb: C (high ozone days); B (particle pollution)

Chatham: B (high ozone days); B (particle pollution)

Chattooga: A (high ozone days)

Clarke: B (high ozone days); C (particle pollution)

Cobb: B (high ozone days); B (particle pollution)

Columbia: A (high ozone days)

Coffee: B (particle pollution)

Dawson: C (high ozone days)

DeKalb: D (high ozone days); C (particle pollution)

Douglas: D (high ozone days)

Dougherty: F (particle pollution)

Fulton: F (high ozone days); B (particle pollution)

Glynn: A (high ozone days); B (particle pollution)

Gwinnett: C (high ozone days); C (particle pollution)

Hall: C (particle pollution)

Henry: F (high ozone days)

Houston: C (particle pollution)

Lowndes: C (particle pollution)

Murray: C (high ozone days)

Muscogee: B (high ozone days); C (particle pollution)

Pike: C (high ozone days)

Richmond: A (high ozone days); D (particle pollution)

Rockdale: C (high ozone days)

Sumter: A (high ozone days)

Walker: C (particle pollution)

Washington: D (particle pollution)

