Paramedic accused of assaulting patient in ambulance in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A paramedic is facing criminal charges, accused of attacking a patient inside an ambulance.

The victim did not want to be identified, but she said instead of getting the care she needed after she passed out at her home, the paramedic yelled at her, prevented her from breathing and accused of faking her illness.

Justine Spatz, a MetroAtlanta Ambulance paramedic, is charged with simple battery and reckless conduct.

According to the warrant, the investigation began after medical staff at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital alerted police about a patient who was assaulted.

According to the warrant, the victim told police Spatz obstructed her nostrils as she was being transported from her home to the hospital.

She told police Spatz pinched her nostrils shut a second time while she was at the hospital.

MetroAtlanta Ambulance sent a statement in response to the allegation, saying it takes the situation seriously and the employee was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the full investigation.

