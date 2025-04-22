Catholic group calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be censured over Pope comment

ATLANTA — Catholic civil rights group, the Catholic League, has written to a letter to the House Ethics Committee saying that Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should be censured after making a controversial post on X believed to be tied to the death of Pope Francis.

In the post, Greene wrote, “Today, there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.”

It was posted shortly after the Pope’s death was announced.

Today there were major shifts in global leaderships.



Evil is being defeated by the hand of God. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2025

“It is obvious that Greene’s remark about God defeating ‘evil’ was aimed at the Holy Father,” the Catholic League President William Donohue wrote in a letter to the committee.

Greene has been a longtime critic of the Catholic church after leaving the religion years ago, People Magazine reported.

Greene was born a Catholic but left to become an evangelical Protestant. In a lengthy post on X in April 2022, Greene said she left Catholicism when she became a mother.

“I realized that I could not trust the Church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles, and that they harbored monsters even in their own ranks,” Greene wrote at the time.

She also criticized Catholic leadership in the United States for providing aid to undocumented immigrants.

“The bishops are also busy destroying our nation using taxpayer money to advocate for the illegal invasion across our borders,” she wrote. “They dare to dress up Democrat vandalism and lawlessness as somehow ‘religious,’ which perhaps explains their distaste for me.”

In his letter, Donohue said if Greene “wants to make reasoned criticisms of Pope Francis, she has every right to do so. But no sitting member of Congress has the right to denigrate the leader of a world religion.”

“To allow her to continue to smear Catholicism reflects badly on the Congress. Therefore, I am asking that Republicans and Democrats come together to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene for her bigoted remarks,” Donohue said.

