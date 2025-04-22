$5,000 reward offered for arrest in swatting call made to Chestatee High School

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says a threat called into Chestatee High School on Monday was actually a case of swatting.

A call was made to the high school around 2 p.m., saying that “explosives had been placed around the CHS campus. The caller also threatened to harm students and staff as they exited the building.”

The district told Channel 2 Action News that school grounds were thoroughly searched and nothing was found.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said that the phone number used was not a local number.

“Similar tactics have been used in other swatting incidents, not just in Georgia, but also across the country,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The district is also offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this heinous crime,” Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said.

The district said extra deputies will be on campus on Tuesday.

