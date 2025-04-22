Convicted killer mistakenly released in Clayton County coming back to GA after his recapture

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The convicted murderer mistakenly released from jail will soon be headed back to Georgia.

Kathan Guzman was in court Tuesday in Florida where he did not oppose extradition.

The victim’s mother told Channel 2’s Tom Jones she is relieved Guzman is coming back to Georgia to start his life sentence.

Guzman was convicted in October of killing his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Delila Grayson, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Christina Grayson, Delilah Grayson’s mother, lives in Florida and said she didn’t feel comfortable with her killer being so close to her.

She wants to make sure he doesn’t come back to Clayton County Jail, where he was mistakenly released March 27. Sheriff Levon Allen said his workers released him from the jail due to a paperwork error.

“First of all, I haven’t received sufficient enough answers on the mistaken release, even though Sheriff Levon Allen did reach out and call me,” she said.

U.S. Marshals recaptured him near Orlando on April 11.

