Atlanta students learn how to protect planet during Earth Day event at Ralph Bunche Middle School

ATLANTA — Earth Day 2025 featured special events all over the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday, and Atlanta Public Schools students went above and beyond.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen got a look at how some middle schoolers learned how to protect the planet.

At Ralph J. Bunche Middle School, Zoe Hudson and her classmates say that while Atlanta is one of the greenest places, it can always use an extra splash of color.

“Because our city is, well, it’s a city!” Hudson, and eighth grader, said.

On Earth Day this year, the 55th annual event, students at Ralph Bunche Middle School prettied things up a bit, working in the school’s flower garden.

It’s part of the annual lesson to help preserve the planet, though the class was cut a little short by the rain.

Going back inside, students learned about recycling and sustainability, and transformed used, plastic water bottles into bird feeders.

Old t-shirts got the tie-dye treatment, too.

“We’re quick to kind of discard those items,” Dr. Adrianne Redmond said. “But what’s the harm in actually repurposing those items?”

It may seem like a small thing to some, but these middle schoolers can see the big picture.

“So to be able to do this means to give back and make the earth a cleaner and better place, and keep it nice and healthy so it can grow for later generations,” Hudson told Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta Public Schools has participated in Earth Day activities all the way back to the very first one in 1970.

