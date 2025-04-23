DeKalb BBQ restaurant manager’s house burns down while rushing son to ER

TUCKER, Ga. — The general manager and pastry chef of a popular DeKalb County barbecue is working to rebuild her life after losing her home over the weekend.

According to Ford’s BBQ Tucker, general manager Hayley and her husband Joel took their son to the emergency room with a high fever on Saturday afternoon.

While they were on the way, they received a call from 911 telling them their home was on fire.

The family turned around and found their home destroyed and learned their dog, Bella, had died in the fire.

Dog killed in DeKalb County fire The family's dog, Bella, died in the fire. (Ford's BBQ Tucker)

“If you know anything about Hayley and Joel, you know that they are the two most caring and loving people on the planet. If needed, they would still give you the shirt off their backs even though it was the last shirt to their name,” friends wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

You can click here to donate to help the family rebuild.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

