Veteran Atlanta Country music radio personality ‘Cadillac Jack’ has died at age 51

ATLANTA — An Atlanta radio legend has passed away. William “Cadillac Jack” Choate, a veteran Atlanta country music radio host, died of a heart attack.

His wife Donna confirmed the news to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that her husband passed at age 51 on April 17.

This was not Choate’s first heart attack. He had one in 2017 where he had three stents put into one of his arteries.

In a Facebook post, Donna Choate alluded to Cadillac’s “long and difficult struggle with mental illness and addiction” and said he “battled demons we couldn’t always understand … I hope and pray he has found the peace he was searching for all this time.”

Choate, who went by Caddy to listeners, worked for Kicks 101.5 for 26 years and 92.5/The Bear in Fayetteville for four years.

WSB-TV viewers will remember Caddy as one of the co-hosts of the lighting of the Macy’s Great Tree that used to take place on Thanksgiving alongside the late Jovita Moore.

His wife told the AJC that the family will hold a small private service.

He is survived by his wife and three children, Wil, Olivia, and Charlotte.

