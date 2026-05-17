E-911 service for Polk County rerouted after telephone outage

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia county is having all of its emergency calls rerouted due to a technical system issue.

What we know

Polk County E-911 announced Sunday morning that a telephone outage had impacted its ability to take emergency 911 calls.

As a result, the calls are being rerouted to Bartow County E-911.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or when normal service would be restored.

What to do if you need assistance

In the meantime, residents in need of assistance can call the following numbers:

770-387-5195

678-988-6262

770-652-3439

An updated post from Polk County officials said 911 calls could still be made, but they will be rerouted to Bartow County’s emergency call service.

Bartow County E-911 confirmed the calls were being rerouted during the outage in Polk County.

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