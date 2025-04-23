Mom pleads guilty to killing young daughter, leaving her remains in DeKalb apartment for months

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother accused of the unthinkable pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Alondra Hobbs admitted she killed her 7-year-old daughter, Alivia Hobbs, and left her mummified body in a closet for months.

“She’s not here to make excuses for what she’s done,” her defense attorney said. “She does not want a trial. She wants to take responsibility.”

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported the judge sentenced the mother to life without the possibility of parole. For the first time, Alondra Hobbs took responsibility for the crime.

She was 27 years old when police charged her with her daughter’s murder in June 2023.

The child’s body was found when a man walked by a closet in the Hidden Valley apartment complex, smelled a foul odor and called police to the gruesome site on Misty Waters Drive.

The mother admitted she used a stroller to roll her daughter in a closet and left her there for at least four months.

Relatives at the DeKalb County Courthouse called little Alivia an angel from Heaven.

