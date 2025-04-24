11 arrested, 5 wanted after GA sheriff says they ‘fentanyl’ around and found out during drug bust

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were arrested and several others are wanted after a major drug bust in west Georgia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Monday, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a home on Canal Street in Griffin and served several arrest warrants.
According to officials, the home became a focus after multiple people suffered drug overdoses from fentanyl they bought from Robert ‘Trey’ Carroll III and other suspects who were helping him.
Investigators said during the search, they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and guns.
Sheriff Darrell Dix said, “When it comes to fentanyl, it seems like it’s a case of stupid is as stupid does. But with this box of chocolates, you know exactly what you’re gonna get. They keep on selling and buying it until one way or another they “fentanyl” around and find out.“
Dix said if you’re selling, his sheriff’s office is watching.
“I want to be perfectly clear, we are going to stack as many charges on you as we can. So you better keep your grass cut, junk cars out of your yard, and your dogs contained too,” Dix said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fulton County police shoot, kill man who tried to pull gun on them
- Girl allegedly made threat against northeast GA high school after boy didn’t go with her to prom
- Manhunt underway for man who tried snatching 12-year-old from Hall County bus stop, deputies say
The following were arrested and their list of charges:
- Robert ‘Trey’ Carroll III, 26, of Griffin:
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Conspiracy to purchase ecstasy
- Conspiracy to purchase meth
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Sale of a Schedule IV drug
- Possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute
- Possession of a Schedule IV drug
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possesion of meth
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Lisa Carroll, 52, of Griffin
- Disorderly house
- Hunter Parris, 30, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Malinda Smith- Bennett, 56, of Griffin
- Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of a Schedule IV drug
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Carson Parks, 22, of Thomaston
- Possession of meth
- Ivey Caldwell, 23, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Melisa Folsom,58, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Brannon Dalton Folsom, 22, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Possession of fentanyl
- Thomas Joseph Shockley, 40, of Griffin
- Possession of a Schedule I drug
- Possession of a Schedule III drug
- Alexis Simms, 26, of Barnesville
- Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The following people have active warrants and are wanted concerning the investigation:
- Hunter Wells, 22, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Griffin Cleveland, 29, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Heather Senedouangdeth, 30, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Demarious Williams, 33, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to purchase ecstasy
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Gabrielle Nirece Stephens, 22, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Anthony Dwayne Carter, Jr, 38, of Griffin
Anyone with information can call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770- 467-4282.
©2025 Cox Media Group