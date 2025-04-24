11 arrested, 5 wanted after GA sheriff says they ‘fentanyl’ around and found out during drug bust

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were arrested and several others are wanted after a major drug bust in west Georgia.

On Monday, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a home on Canal Street in Griffin and served several arrest warrants.

According to officials, the home became a focus after multiple people suffered drug overdoses from fentanyl they bought from Robert ‘Trey’ Carroll III and other suspects who were helping him.

Investigators said during the search, they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and guns.

Sheriff Darrell Dix said, “When it comes to fentanyl, it seems like it’s a case of stupid is as stupid does. But with this box of chocolates, you know exactly what you’re gonna get. They keep on selling and buying it until one way or another they “fentanyl” around and find out.“

Dix said if you’re selling, his sheriff’s office is watching.

“I want to be perfectly clear, we are going to stack as many charges on you as we can. So you better keep your grass cut, junk cars out of your yard, and your dogs contained too,” Dix said.

The following were arrested and their list of charges:

Robert ‘Trey’ Carroll III, 26, of Griffin:

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Conspiracy to purchase ecstasy



Conspiracy to purchase meth



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device



Sale of a Schedule IV drug



Possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute



Possession of a Schedule IV drug



Possession of fentanyl



Possesion of meth



Possession of drug-related objects

Lisa Carroll, 52, of Griffin

Disorderly house

Hunter Parris, 30, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device



Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute



Possession of fentanyl



Possession of drug-related objects

Malinda Smith- Bennett, 56, of Griffin

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute



Possession of fentanyl



Possession of a Schedule IV drug



Possession of drug-related objects

Carson Parks, 22, of Thomaston

Possession of meth

Ivey Caldwell, 23, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Melisa Folsom,58, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Brannon Dalton Folsom, 22, of Griffin

Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device



Possession of fentanyl

Thomas Joseph Shockley, 40, of Griffin

Possession of a Schedule I drug



Possession of a Schedule III drug

Alexis Simms, 26, of Barnesville

Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

The following people have active warrants and are wanted concerning the investigation:

Hunter Wells, 22, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Griffin Cleveland, 29, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Heather Senedouangdeth, 30, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Demarious Williams, 33, of Griffin

Conspiracy to purchase ecstasy



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Gabrielle Nirece Stephens, 22, of Griffin

Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Anthony Dwayne Carter, Jr, 38, of Griffin

Anyone with information can call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770- 467-4282.

