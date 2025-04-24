Manhunt underway for man who tried snatching 12-year-old from Hall County bus stop, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are currently searching for a suspect who they say tried grabbing a 12-year-old girl from a bus stop.

Investigators say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near Old Cornelia Hwy. and East Main Street in Gainesville.

Deputies say the man came out of the woods and grabbed the girl’s arm. When she snatched her arm away and started running, he began to chase her down the road.

When a car came down the road, deputies say the man ran off toward an old railroad overpass on Old Cornelia Hwy.

The child is safe, according to deputies.

They added that the suspect, whose name has not been released, is not believed to be armed.

He is described as being about six feet tall with a slender build. They say the man was missing his upper teeth and had facial hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Investigators say he did not have known weapons, but could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone who sees someone matching his description should call 911.

