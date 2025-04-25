Report of attempted abduction of 12-year-old Hall County girl was fake, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Claims about an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old Hall County girl turned out to be fake, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday night.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation Thurday morning after deputies said a suspect tried grabbing a 12-year-old girl from a bus stop.

Deputies said the man came out of the woods and grabbed the girl’s arm near Old Cornelia Highway and E. Main Street in Gainesville.

After searching for a suspect and investigating the case throughout the day, investigators interviewed the 12-year-old Thursday afternoon.

She later admitted to investigators, that no one tried to abduct her while waiting for the bus.

Investigators believe a neighbor verbally greeted the child from his porch. Officials said she became scared and ran home, making up the story about an attempted abduction.

The sheriff’s office said investigators will not pursue charges.

“HCSO is committed to connecting the child and her family with care and services.”

“While this was an unfortunate situation, the important things to remember are that the child is safe and there isn’t a kidnapper at large,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “I would like to thank members of the community for keeping their eyes open throughout the day and also our deputies, investigators and law enforcement partners for their diligent work.”

